Ex-congressional candidate and FTX executive’s romantic partner indicted on campaign finance charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A one-time congressional candidate and romantic partner of a convicted FTX executive has been arrested on campaign finance charges. Michelle Bond, a lawyer, was released on $1 million bail Thursday after a brief court appearance in Manhattan federal court. On Wednesday, Ryan Salame, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance and money-transmitting charges, asked a judge to nullify his plea because prosecutors had suggested that Bond would not be arrested if he pleaded guilty. He was subsequently sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison from crimes related to the massive fraud at FTX, a cryptocurrency platform that collapse into bankruptcy in late 2022.

