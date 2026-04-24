Eastern Idaho residents invited to drop-off expired medications for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho residents are being encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets this weekend as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, happening Saturday, April 25th.

The event, organized by Eastern Idaho Public Health in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local law enforcement agencies, aims to provide a safe, secure way for people to dispose of unused or expired medications.

In Idaho Falls, a drop-off site will be set up at the College of Eastern Idaho from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional collection sites will be available across the region at this time, including in Driggs, Rigby, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.

Eastern Idaho Drop-Off Locations, April 25th:

Driggs Location: Teton County Sheriff’s Office: 230 N Main Street, Driggs, ID 83422 Hours 10am to 2pm

Idaho Falls Location: College of Eastern Idaho: 1600 South 25th East Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Hours 10am to 2pm

Rigby Location Broulim’s Fresh Foods: 150 N. State Street, Rigby, ID 83442 Hours 10am to 2pm

Rexburg Location Rexburg Walmart: 1450 N. 2nd E, Rexburg, ID 83440 Hours 10am to 2pm

St. Anthony Location St. Anthony City Building: 420 N Bridge St, St. Anthony, ID 83445 Hours 10am to 2pm



Health officials say the effort is about more than just cleaning out clutter—it’s about protecting families and communities. Unused medications left in homes can increase the risk of accidental poisoning, misuse, and environmental harm if they are thrown away or flushed improperly.

During the event, officials will accept prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and even veterinary medications. Vape pens and e-cigarette devices will also be accepted, as long as batteries are removed. Needles will not be accepted.

The impact of these events can be significant. During the last Take Back Day in October 2025, more than 480 pounds of unused and expired medications were collected in Eastern Idaho alone, with a total of 6,038 pounds collected statewide.

Community members who participate may also receive educational materials while supplies last. For those unable to attend Saturday’s event, Eastern Idaho Public Health offers year-round options, including free drug deactivation packets and information on permanent drop-off locations.

Officials say taking just a few minutes to properly dispose of medications can make a big difference in preventing drug misuse and keeping communities safe.

To learn more about the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit the DEA website here.