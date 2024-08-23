As more floods batter Bangladesh and India, death toll rises to 30

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Floods wreaked more havoc in India’s northeast and neighboring Bangladesh’s eastern region, raising this week’s total death toll to 30, officials and media reports said Friday. Rain stopped in many parts of Bangladesh on Friday and weather officials in Dhaka said the waters had started receding in some areas, but said the flooding would not be over for days. In India’s Tripura state, eight more people died in the last 24 hours said a state disaster management official on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media. Earlier, 11 people were reported dead. In Bangladesh, seven more people died in the last 24 hours, Dhaka-based Ekhon TV reported Friday.

