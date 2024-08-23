Several injured or missing after a bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims has driven off a highway in Nepal, leaving several people injured or missing. The bus veered off the highway and rolled toward a fast flowing river but landed on rocks on the bank. The top part of the bus had been ripped but the wreckage did not plunge into the Marsyangdi river. Police say some four dozen were on board the bus. Fourteen of the 29 people pulled out of the bus were unconscious and have been rushed to hospitals nearby. Police and army rescuers are helping to pull people from the wreckage near Abukhaireni town, about 75 miles west of the capital, Kathmandu.

