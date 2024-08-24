Dozens killed in strikes in southern Gaza as preparations for cease-fire talks move forward

CAIRO (AP) — Officials in Gaza say at least three dozen Palestinians were killed in multiple Israeli strikes as preparations moved ahead for high-level cease-fire talks in the Egyptian capital. Gaza’s Nasser Hospital says among the dead were 11 members of the same family, including two children, when an Israeli airstrike hit their home in the southern city of Khan Younis. The hospital received a total of 33 dead Saturday from three separate strikes. Meanwhile experts are meeting in Cairo to work through technical issues and pave the way for the high-level talks Sunday on a possible cease-fire mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

