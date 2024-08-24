ITD worker struck by a car on a closed section of State Highway 33

NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI) - A 41-year-old Idaho Falls man working for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) was struck by a grey Ford Fusion on State Highway 33.

SH33 is closed due to downed power lines. The Fusion drove through the roadblock, marked with cones and flashing lights. The driver of the Fusion, a 32-year-old man from Rexburg was cited and released for inattentive/careless driving.

The ITD worker sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Idaho State Police is still investigating the incident, and Local News 8 will provide any updates we receive regarding the incident.

SH33 from Newdale to Tetonia is closed for an extended period by the Idaho Transportation Department.