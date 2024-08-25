Ice cave collapse in Iceland kills 1, with 2 still missing

BERLIN (AP) — At least one person has died and two others are still missing after an ice cave partially collapsed as a group of tourists was visiting the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in southern Iceland. In a statement posted on social media, local police say first responders received a call shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday as a group of about 25 foreign tourists from several nationalities were exploring ice caves when four people were hit by ice. Two people were seriously injured, one dying from their injuries at the scene of the accident, another taken by helicopter to hospital in the capital, reportedly in a stable condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.