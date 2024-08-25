In boosting clean energy in Minnesota, Walz lays foundation for climate influence if Harris wins

Minnesota had a half-century-old process for permitting clean energy projects that could keep developers waiting over a year for approval. For Gov. Tim Walz, outdated laws were going to make it impossible for his state to reach its goal of 100% renewable energy unless things were changed. So he worked with legislators earlier this year to do just that, and developers and utilities now say they are expecting a significantly quicker process. It’s an achievement that is getting new attention since Walz was tapped as Kamala Harris’ running mate. And his work enacting such laws, and boosting clean energy, could position him as a leader on climate change in a Harris administration.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.