Nevada men face trial for allegedly damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead recreation area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Oct. 8 trial date has been set for two Nevada men accused of damaging rock formations estimated to be 140 million years old at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The U.S. Department of Justice says 37-year-old Wyatt Clifford Fain and 31-year-old Payden David Guy Cosper could each face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The two Henderson residents were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and made their first court appearance Friday. Fain and Cosper both pleaded innocent to a federal indictment charged the men of one count of injury and depredation of government property and one count of aiding and abetting. Fain and Cosper allegedly pushed the rock formations over a cliff edge around Redstone Dunes Trail at Lake Mead on April 7.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.