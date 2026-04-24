How to stay Bear Aware this upcoming season

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) — A warmer-than-usual winter and early spring conditions are changing bear behavior across eastern Idaho, according to wildlife experts.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the mild winter and lack of snowpack could impact where bears search for food this season.

James Brower, regional communications manager for the Upper Snake Region, said bears are waking up hungry and may be forced to look beyond their typical food sources.

“We had a very mild winter, and that could affect the movement of bears looking for food in different places,” Brower said. “Some of the resources they typically rely on may not be available right now, so they’re looking for high-calorie food sources as easily as they can find them.”

That shift could bring bears closer to neighborhoods and campsites.

Sightings are already being reported across the region, including images captured on home security cameras and shared on social media. In nearby Yellowstone National Park, bears have also been observed waking up slightly earlier than usual.

“They are definitely up right now,” Brower said.

With increased activity, Fish and Game is urging people to review basic bear safety practices before heading outdoors.

Hikers and outdoor recreationists are encouraged to carry bear spray and know how to use it, travel in groups, make noise, and stay on designated trails. Officials also recommend avoiding hiking during dawn and dusk, when bears are more active.

“One of the things that we love to teach people to do is to carry bear spray” Brower said “Make sure that you know how to use it. And when you go hiking, hike in a group, make lots of noise. Stay on the trail and avoid hiking at dawn or dusk. “

Brower also explained how to stay safe while camping.

“When you’re camping, prepare food at least 100 yards away from where you sleep and clean up as soon as you’re done,” Brower said. “Anything that smells should be secured, whether that’s in a hard-sided vehicle or hung out of reach.”

If someone encounters a bear, officials say the response depends on the animal’s behavior. In most cases, people should remain calm, avoid sudden movements, and slowly back away without running.

“Make yourself known as a human by speaking in a calm, low voice,” Brower said. “Don’t run. Back away slowly and give the bear space.”

Spring also brings an increase in baby wildlife sightings, which can lead to unnecessary human intervention.

Officials say many young animals are not abandoned, even if they appear alone. In most cases, their mothers are nearby or will return.

“The best thing to do is leave baby animals where they are,” Brower said. “Keep pets away and give them space.”

Anyone who encounters injured wildlife or has concerns is encouraged to contact Idaho Fish and Game so officials can assess the situation.

As warmer conditions continue, wildlife officials say awareness and preparation will be key to avoiding conflicts during the busy spring and summer recreation season.