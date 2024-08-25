Search continues for woman missing after Colorado River flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park

SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — Search and rescue crews are again combing the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park for an Arizona woman missing after a flash flood days earlier. National Park Service officials say 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson was swept into Havasu Creek above the Colorado River confluence Thursday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket. Nickerson, from the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert, was hiking in Havasu Creek about a half-mile from where it meets up with the Colorado River when the flash flood struck. Nickerson’s husband was among the more than 100 people safely evacuated. Park officials said Sunday’s search by air, ground and motorized boats was focused at the confluence of Havasu Creek and the Colorado River.

