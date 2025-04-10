Skip to Content
News

Why are southeast Idaho animal shelters always full?

Noah Farley
"We take anywhere from five to 20 phone calls and messages a day about rehoming animals."
By
today at 12:47 PM
Published 3:32 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Animal shelters constantly have more dogs and cats brought in.

"We take anywhere from five to 20 phone calls and messages a day about rehoming animals," said Rexburg Police Department Animal Control Officer Scott Chapman.

Chapman says people often bring cats and dogs to the Rexburg Animal Shelter because they didn't research how to take care of them. Each dog has different needs.

Some breeds are prone to certain health issues like hip displacement. Some breeds have been bred for specific tasks, so they need proper exercise, activities, and space.

“If you bring, for example, a working dog into your home, and you don't give them any chance to work or use their brain in a way that they were wired to do, that can result in unusual behavior. So their personality and the environment they're in will equal their behavior," said PAWS (Providing Animal Welfare Services) Director of Programs and Engagement, Stephanie Sokol.

Local News 8 will have more from Chapman and Sokol later today.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content