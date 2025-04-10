Why are southeast Idaho animal shelters always full?

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Animal shelters constantly have more dogs and cats brought in.

"We take anywhere from five to 20 phone calls and messages a day about rehoming animals," said Rexburg Police Department Animal Control Officer Scott Chapman.

Chapman says people often bring cats and dogs to the Rexburg Animal Shelter because they didn't research how to take care of them. Each dog has different needs.

Some breeds are prone to certain health issues like hip displacement. Some breeds have been bred for specific tasks, so they need proper exercise, activities, and space.

“If you bring, for example, a working dog into your home, and you don't give them any chance to work or use their brain in a way that they were wired to do, that can result in unusual behavior. So their personality and the environment they're in will equal their behavior," said PAWS (Providing Animal Welfare Services) Director of Programs and Engagement, Stephanie Sokol.

Local News 8 will have more from Chapman and Sokol later today.