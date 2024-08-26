Does American tennis have a pickleball problem? Upstart’s boom looms out of view at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Does American tennis have a pickleball problem? Even as the U.S. Open opened this week with more than a million fans expected for the sport’s biggest showcase, the game’s leaders are being forced to confront the fact that the nation’s fastest-growing sport is actually pickleball, which has seen participation boom 223% in the past three years. The U.S. Tennis Association is flipping the script on pickleball by promoting its own short-court version of tennis called “red ball tennis.” Backers bill it as the ideal way for people of all ages to get into tennis, and say the best place to try it is on pickleball courts.

