POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The grand opening of the the Con Gilmore pickleball courts at Ross Park in Pocatello has been set for Tuesday, August 27.

The courts were originally scheduled to open on August 20, but the opening was postponed after heavy rains damaged the fresh top layer of the courts the night before. Crews have made all the necessary repairs.

The grand opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.