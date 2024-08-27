Ex-jailer in Mississippi is charged in escape of inmate who had standoff with Chicago police

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A former employee of a Mississippi jail has been arrested and charged in the June escape of an inmate who fled to Chicago. Fugitive Joshua Zimmerman was captured last week after a 15-hour police standoff at a restaurant near the Democratic National Convention. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson says Ronnie Hunt is charged with conveying items useful for the escape of a prisoner. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says 32-year-old Hunt has been fired as a deputy jailer. Zimmerman was wearing street clothes and was not handcuffed when he escaped. He is also accused of killing a woman in Texas last year.

