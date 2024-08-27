Harris will sit down with CNN for her first interview since launching presidential bid
Associated Press
Vice President Kamala Harris is sitting down with CNN this week for her first interview since she launched her campaign after President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for reelection. She will be joined by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an interview with Dana Bash in Savannah, Georgia. The interview will air at 9 p.m. Thursday Eastern time. Harris has been criticized for not holding news conferences or granting interviews with news outlets since she announced her campaign on July 21. That was the same day Biden stepped aside.