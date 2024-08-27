No. 1 Swiatek shakes off tough test, Naomi Osaka wins impressively in her return to the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek fought through a tough first-round match at the U.S. Open, while two-time champion Naomi Osaka made an impressive return to the tournament by beating No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2. Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 champion in Flushing Meadows, needed only 64 minutes to oust Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion. Swiatek edged Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 7-6 (6). The 2022 champion was one point away from being forced to a third set when Rakhimova took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker. But Swiatek recovered and won the next five points, finishing the match when her opponent missed a backhand.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.