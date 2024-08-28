Pancakes, meet pandan. Asian American restaurants add their own spin to the weekend brunch

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — While “Asian brunch” may initially evoke images of traditional meals like Chinese dim sum, it’s become shorthand now for restaurants that offer Asian takes on American brunch. For instance, Breaking Dawn was one of two places that opened in the Bay Area last spring emphasizing brunch. Although the region is rich in Asian American-owned places serving comfort food, both eateries have lines out the door. Asian American restaurants in other cities have also found that sweet and savory spot between breakfast and lunch. Mixing Asian and American flavors is often a complex balancing act. For instance, one of Breaking Dawn’s dishes is a green pandan waffle with fried chicken and Vietnamese iced coffee syrup.

