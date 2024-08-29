Skip to Content
News

Bettors banking on Eagles resurgence, Cowboys regression as NFL season begins

By
Published 2:44 PM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Eagles looked as if they were ready to return to the Super Bowl last season after beating the Bills 37-34 in overtime to move to 10-1. Then Philadelphia lost six of its final seven games that included a 32-9 stinker in the playoffs to the Buccaneers. But now the Eagles might be back to form. Many bettors are banking on it. They also believe the Dallas Cowboys might be heading the other way.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content