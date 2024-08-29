Idaho cats at high risk for bird flu

IDAHO (KIFI) - Cats in Idaho have a higher risk of catching bird flu since the recent development of bird flu spreading from Idaho's poultry to cattle.

The bird flu is also spreading through domestic cats. Veterinarians are connecting this to the outbreak at dairy farms.

The best way to protect your cat from catching avian flu is by keeping it indoors.

"It's always recommended to keep cats indoors anyway. That's going to keep them healthy longer. That is going to keep them statistically alive longer," said Dr. Gary Richter with Holistic veterinary Care. "If you do that, then you don't really have to worry about bird flu at all."

Indoor cats can get infected from mice carrying the disease in or around homes, but this rarely happens.

Some of the bird flu symptoms are shortness of breath, fever, and chills. If your cat shows any signs of a health problem, contact your veterinarian.