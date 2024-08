Idaho Falls, ID- There's been a single vehicle crash on Fremont Ave at the Hwy 20 overpass Thursday morning. Traffic was stopped in both directions on Fremont to clean up the crash. Police expect the road to open back up by 8 AM.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.