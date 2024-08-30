Skip to Content
Air Supply rocks Pocatello Thursday night

Air Supply performs at the Port in Pocatello Thursday night.
today at 10:23 AM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Rock band Air Supply rocked Pocatello Thursday night.

They performed many of their best-known songs at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, also known as the Port.

Including "All Out of Love," "Making Love Out of Nothing at All," and "Every Woman in the World."

About 1200 people attended the concert.

Get this: the two stars of Air Supply have performed together for nearly 50 years.

The band will be in Sandy, Utah, Friday night.

