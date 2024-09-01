Poland marks the 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion at the start of World War II

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Solemn ceremonies have started in Poland to mark the 85th anniversary of German Nazi forces invading and bombing Polish territory at the start of World War II. President Andrzej Duda attended observances on Sunday in Wielun, the first civilian town targeted by German bombs on Sept. 1, 1939. Meanwhile, at a monument on the Westerplatte peninsula, where a military outpost was shelled by a German warship just minutes after Wielun was attacked, Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz laid wreaths and attended a memorial roll call for fallen soldiers. In more than five years of German occupation, Poland lost 6 million citizens, of which 3 million were Jewish.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.