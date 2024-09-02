A Kenyan man wanted in Massachusetts for allegedly killing his girlfriend has been extradited

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say a Kenyan man wanted in Massachusetts to face murder charges has been extradited nearly a year after he fled the United States. Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe is wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend Margaret Mbitu. Her body was found in a car at Logan International Airport in Boston on Oct. 31. Kenya’s director of public prosecutions said Monday that Kangethe left Nairobi on Sunday and he’s set to face murder charges at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday.

