A Pakistani religious leader is tried in his absence for allegedly threatening Geert Wilders

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch prosecutors have demanded a 14-year sentence for a Pakistani Muslim leader accused of inciting the murder of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. Muhammad Ashraf Asif Jalali did not appear for trial at a closely guarded courtroom near Amsterdam on Monday as prosecutors accused him of abusing his position as a religious leader to call on followers to hang or behead Wilders. A second Pakistani man was scheduled to stand trial in the afternoon on similar charges. He also was not expected to attend the case. Wilders has long been known for his outspoken criticism of Islam. His Party for Freedom won last year’s Dutch general election.

