An ethnic Greek politician and EU lawmaker is released on probation in Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A former ethnic Greek mayor of an Albanian town whose imprisonment on vote-buying charges has strained Albanian-Greek ties has been released on probation. His lawyer said Monday Fredis Beleris was freed after a court in Fier, where he was serving a two-year sentence, accepted his request for early release. The case against Beleris has strained relations between Tirana and Athens, with Greece threatening to hold up Albania’s bid to join the European Union. The Greek government spokesman called Beleris’ release “certainly a positive development.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.