Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and floods

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm is blowing out of the northern Philippines after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen waterways. Tropical Storm Yagi swept past Paoay town in Ilocos Norte province into the South China Sea Tuesday with sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 125 kph, according to the weather bureau. It was forecast to strengthen into a typhoon as it barrels northwestward over the sea toward southern China. Storm warnings remained in most northern Philippine provinces, where residents were warned of the lingering danger of landslides in rain-soaked mountain villages and floodings in the farming lowlands of Luzon, the country’s most populous region.

