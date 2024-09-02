Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig present ‘Queer’ to Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Venice Film Festival regular Luca Guadagnino is back on the Lido to debut his new Daniel Craig film “Queer” Tuesday night. A festival favorite, Guadagnino had to forgo a splashy red carpet premiere for the sexy tennis drama “Challengers” last year, when the studio delayed its release amid the actors strike. But the filmmaker is returning with another highly anticipated project, adapting a William S. Burroughs novel about an American expat in Mexico City in 1950 who develops an obsession with a young, male student. It’s playing in competition and A24 has acquired it for release.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.