Pacific leaders’ summit erases mention of Taiwan after Chinese anger, fracturing a shaky accord

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (AP) — Turmoil over China’s influence in the affairs of South Pacific island nations has flared as it emerged that a Pacific leader at the region’s most important diplomatic summit apparently pledged to erase an affirmation of Taiwan’s involvement in the meeting from its closing statement. The statement of the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Tonga was first issued with reference to Taiwan included, then reissued without — with no explanation. The document row has revealed the extent of a fraught regional debate about China’s role that Pacific nations had sought to quash ahead of the meeting.

