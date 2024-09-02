UN contract worker killed in Israeli strike over southern Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon has killed two people in a car, including a contract worker at the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission near the border. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Monday said the strike took place in the southern coastal town of Naqoura. According to the U.N. peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, one of the victims was an employee who worked for a cleaning company contracted with the agency. UNIFIL spokesperson Kandice Ardiel says the contract worker was in the car with someone visiting from abroad. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

