3 missing in Connecticut town after boating accident

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say three people are missing, without life jackets, after a boat they were on reportedly hit a jetty. Local media outlets report eight to nine people on the boat. The North Madison Volunteer Fire Company said on Facebook Monday that a major marine incident was underway in Old Saybrook, about 30 miles east of New Haven. The fire department said the Guilford dive team was on the scene as well as boats, personel and ambulances from surrounding towns. The Coast Guard and LifeStar had helicopters on the scene to assist in the search.

