4-year-old girl fatally shot inside a St. Louis house after children were left alone

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 4-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound suffered after the mother went to the store and left four kids alone. Officers were called to the home by a child late Monday night and found the wounded child unconscious and barely breathing. The child was rushed in the back of a police SUV to a hospital, where she died. Police say four children under the age of 10 were in the house with no adults present. The child was accidentally shot by a sibling, but police didn’t release the age of the child who fired the gun. An investigation continues.

