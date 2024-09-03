Clearview AI fined $33.7 million by Dutch data protection watchdog over ‘illegal database’ of faces

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch data protection watchdog has issued facial recognition startup Clearview AI with a fine of 30.5 million euros or $33.7 million over its creation of what the agency called an “illegal database” of billion of photos of faces. The Netherlands’ Data Protection Agency also warned Dutch companies that using Clearview’s services is also banned. The New York-based company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. The data agency said that Clearview “has not objected to this decision and is therefore unable to appeal against the fine.” The agency said that building the database and insufficiently informing people whose images appear in the database amounted to serious breaches of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

