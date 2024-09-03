EU officials pledge to develop more water-saving technologies in farming as droughts worsen

AYIA NAPA, Cyprus (AP) — Officials from nine southern European Union countries have pledged to work together to develop more water-saving technologies in agriculture as the prospect of worsening droughts puts additional strain on farmers and threatens food security. The promises came during a gathering on Tuesday in Cyprus of the so called MED9 countries — France, Greece, Italy, Croatia, Portugal, Malta, Spain and Slovenia — to address growing water scarcity as a result of climate change, especially in the Mediterranean region, which they say is being affected to a greater degree than other parts of the 27-member bloc. The officials also pledged to share technical and practical data and launch joint research programs to make water use as efficient as possible.

