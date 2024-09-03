FBI arrests former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

The FBI has arrested the former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, along with the former aide’s husband, after FBI agents searched her Long Island home earlier this year. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn says charges against Linda Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, remain under seal but that the pair are expected to be arraigned later Tuesday. The FBI searched their $3.5 million home in late July but declined to release further details at the time. Hochul’s office said in a statement that the administration fired Sun in 2023 after “discovering evidence of misconduct” that was also reported to law enforcement.

