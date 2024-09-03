Skip to Content
News

FIRE WATCH: Wapiti Fire grows to over 108,000 acres

Evening Thunderstorm, Monday, September 2
inciweb.wildfire.gov
Evening Thunderstorm, Monday, September 2
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Wapiti Fire has increased to over 108,017 acres. The lightning-caused fire is burning between the cities of Stanley and Lowman in the Sawtooth and Boise National Forests.

Fire managers said unstable weather allowed the fire to become very active Monday afternoon as thunderstorms with lightning and winds moved across the area.

They said cleaner air allowed air resources to support firefighters on the ground.

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Lowman Fire Station. Officials will also answer questions about the Nellie Fire burning 10 miles northwest of Lowman.

pio_arch_c_land_20240903_0703_Wapiti_IDBOF000683_0903day_LowmanDownload
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content