FIRE WATCH: Wapiti Fire grows to over 108,000 acres

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Wapiti Fire has increased to over 108,017 acres. The lightning-caused fire is burning between the cities of Stanley and Lowman in the Sawtooth and Boise National Forests.

Fire managers said unstable weather allowed the fire to become very active Monday afternoon as thunderstorms with lightning and winds moved across the area.

They said cleaner air allowed air resources to support firefighters on the ground.

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Lowman Fire Station. Officials will also answer questions about the Nellie Fire burning 10 miles northwest of Lowman.