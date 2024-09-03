Heavy monsoon rains and floods kill at least 33 in south India and 5 children in Pakistan this week

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Officials say that heavy monsoon rains and floods killed at least 33 people in southern India and five children in Pakistan over the past two days. Since June, at least 170 people have died across India’s six northeastern states due to floods and mudslides triggered by the rains. In the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, houses collapsed and were swept away by torrential downpours while floods disrupted road and rail traffic. More than 4,000 people have been moved to 110 government-run relief camps in Telangana. In neighboring Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, five children died in the Zhob and Khuzdar districts on Monday. Pakistan’s overall death toll from rain-related incidents was at least 300 since July 1.

