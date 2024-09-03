Minnesota man with history of driving drunk charged in patio crash that killed 2 and injured 9

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A man with a history of driving under the influence has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after he rammed his car through a Minnesota restaurant’s outdoor patio where a group of medical professionals were celebrating after work. The crash killed two people and injured nine. Steven Frane Bailey faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide for intoxication and negligence, and nine counts of criminal vehicular injury. Prosecutors say the number of charges could rise if investigators identify more victims. Police say Bailey’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit. He reported hitting the gas instead of the brakes in his car before crashing into the patio.

