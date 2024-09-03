Phoenix weathers 100 days of 100-plus degree temps as heat scorches western US

PHOENIX (AP) — It’s always hot this time of year in central Arizona, but 2024’s endless summer has been especially hot in Phoenix. On Tuesday, the city hit its 100th straight day with at least 100 degree temperatures. According to data from the National Weather Service, that’s long since shattered the record of 76 days in a row set back in 1993. The temperature hit 102 in Phoenix on May 27 and has made it to triple digits every day since. It doesn’t look like a break is coming any time soon. Unseasonably high September temperatures are expected this week across the western U.S.

