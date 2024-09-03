Prosecutors balk at Trump’s bid to delay post-conviction hush money rulings

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are balking at Donald Trump efforts to delay post-trial decisions in his New York hush money criminal case as he seeks to have a federal court intervene and potentially overturn his felony conviction. They lodged their objections in a letter Tuesday to the trial judge but said they could be OK with postponing the ex-president’s Sept. 18 sentencing. The Manhattan district attorney’s office argued the judge has no legal obligation to hold off on post-trial decisions after Trump asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan last week to take control of the case from the state court where it was tried. They said they haven’t staked a position on Trump’s request to delay sentencing, deferring to the judge on an “appropriate post-trial schedule.”

