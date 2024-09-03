Shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie renews attention on crime in city as mayor seeks re-election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The broad daylight shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall during an attempted robbery in an upscale shopping district has once again put San Francisco’s safety in the national limelight weeks before voters choose a new mayor. Mayor London Breed said she was happy to hear Pearsall was recovering well and had left the hospital but she expressed concern that the incident would once again overshadow the city’s progress to combat certain crimes. San Francisco sees property crime more than violent crime such as murder, rape, robbery and assault. Breed’s opponents in the mayor’s race were quick to point out the case.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.