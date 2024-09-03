Suburban Chicago police investigate L train shooting that left 4 sleeping passengers dead

FOREST PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago are reviewing video footage and other evidence in their investigation of a shooting aboard a transit train line that left four sleeping passengers dead. The shooting took place before 5:30 a.m. Monday aboard the Chicago area’s L system, on a Blue Line train that was moving near where the line ends in Forest Park. Police said a suspect was later arrested on another Chicago Transit Authority L line. Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said charges are expected Tuesday. The medical examiner says three men and one women were killed. The Blue Line runs 24 hours and stretches from suburban Forest Park through downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.