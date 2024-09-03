Trial begins in Florida for activists accused of helping Russia sow political division, chaos

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Trial has begun in Florida for four activists accused of illegally acting as Russian agents to help the Kremlin sow political discord and interfere in U.S. elections. All four are or were affiliated with the African People’s Socialist Party and Uhuru Movement with locations in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. Louis. Among those charged is Omali Yeshitela, the 82-year-old chairman of the organization focused on Black empowerment and the effort to obtain reparations for slavery and what it considers the historical genocide of Africans. Yeshitela and two others face charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and failing to register with the Justice Department as agents of a foreign government. The fourth defendant faces only the conspiracy charge. The trial began Tuesday.

