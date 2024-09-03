Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine is shot and wounded in confrontation with police

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been shot in the leg in a confrontation with police just outside the capital, Kampala, according to his opposition group. Photos posted online showed Wine surrounded by followers who yelled that he had been shot before some supported him into a waiting car. His party, the National Unity Platform, holds the most seats of any opposition party in the national assembly. The party said on X that Ugandan security operatives “have made an attempt on the life of” Wine, a former singer who ran for president in 2021. He lost to incumbent Yoweri Museveni in an election he claimed was rigged.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.