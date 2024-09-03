UN nuclear watchdog head is in Ukraine out of renewed concern over Zaporizhzhia power plant safety

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is holding talks with senior officials in Ukraine after attacks were reported near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Rafael Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency, has highlighted the vulnerability of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure due to Russian attacks. He is making his 10th visit to the war-torn country since the conflict began in February 2022. The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest, came under Russian control in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. The IAEA says ongoing attacks in the Zaporizhzhia area and damage to Ukraine’s national grid threaten the power supply that’s vital to nuclear power stations.

