Bannock County offices open for business despite construction

today at 12:22 PM
Published 1:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Bannock County officials want to remind residents that the county offices are open for services despite renovation construction that has closed a section of 6th Avenue.

The construction, which began in mid-August, has caused a temporary change in parking arrangements and office entrances for county services like the courthouse, probation offices, DMV, and assessor.

"It's definitely an inconvenience," said Bannock County Assessor Anita Hymas. "But we are willing to do whatever we can to help."

Appointments with the assessor or DMV can be done over the phone and VIN registrations are temporarily being conducted on the north side parking lot. The Bannock County Adult Probation office can be accessed through the DMV entrance on the south side of the building.

Sam Ross

