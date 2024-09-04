‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin will compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ amid deportation battle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The con artist convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress, Anna Sorokin will now star in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Sorokin is currently under house arrest amid a deportation fight, with immigration authorities claiming she overstayed her visa and must be returned to her native Germany. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not confirmed any changes to Sorokin’s house arrest conditions to accommodate filming the competition dance show in Los Angeles. Sorokin joins Olympians Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard, “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and others on the show’s 33rd season, which premieres Sept. 17 on ABC and Disney+.

