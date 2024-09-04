Judge dismisses sexual assault lawsuit against ex-NFL kicker Brandon McManus and the Jaguars for now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A circuit court judge in Florida has dismissed a lawsuit two women filed against former NFL kicker Brandon McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The suit accused McManus of sexually assaulting them on the team’s overseas flight to London in 2023. Judge Michael S. Sharrit says the case does not meet “exceptional” criteria required for the women to be granted anonymity. The women used pseudonyms “Jane Doe I” and “Jane Doe II” in the lawsuit. The women have 10 days to file an amended complaint using their legal names. Their attorney says they will refile using their real names.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.