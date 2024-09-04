A lawyer denies a Kosovo man’s alleged ties to Mossad

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A lawyer representing the family of a man from Kosovo who was arrested in Turkey for allegedly transferring money to Mossad operatives there insists he’s innocent and has offered the family’s cooperation in the investigation. The suspect, identified as Liridon Rexhepi, was formally arrested on Tuesday and reportedly confessed during interrogation that he conducted the money transfers. He is the latest arrest in Turkey over alleged ties to the Israeli intelligence agency. In the Kosovar capital of Pristina, lawyer Arianit Koci said on Wednesday that Rexhepi’s family is “shocked by this arrest” and convinced that he has “nothing to do with these charges.”

