Questions swirl around attempted jailbreak in Congo as families of victims demand accountability

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Families of those killed in what officials called an attempted jailbreak in Congo’s biggest prison are demanding answers as activists denounce what they say are inhumane conditions in the nation’s overcrowded penitentiaries. The tragedy at the Makala Central Prison in the capital of Kinshasa early on Monday left 129 people died, including some who were shot by guards and soldiers, and others who died in a stampede. That’s according to officials. But rights groups and the opposition are calling for an independent investigation, accusing the government of using excessive force and covering up the true death toll. One prominent activist said more than 200 were killed.

